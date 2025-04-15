News

Cape Town tourist reported missing at Augrabies Falls National Park

By Kim Swartz - 15 April 2025 - 16:08
Authorities said an extensive search was launched. Stock photo.
Authorities said an extensive search was launched. Stock photo.
Image: Mihtiander/123RF

A 66-year-old tourist from Cape Town has been reported missing after embarking on a hike in the Augrabies Falls National Park in the Northern Cape.  

The man booked into the park on April 10 and set out on a hike the next day. 

“When he failed to return at 4.30pm park rangers became concerned and reported the matter to the Augrabies SAPS,” said police spokesperson Col Cherelle Ehlers. 

“His personal belongings and vehicle were still at the park. A comprehensive search operation was immediately launched into his disappearance,” she added.

Police, the SAPS air wing, Upington search and rescue unit, Upington K9 unit and a drone were activated in an ongoing search.

Anyone with information that could help authorities find the hiker is urged to contact the SAPS Crime Stop Number 08600-10111. 

“All information will be handled confidentially,” said Ehlers. 

TimesLIVE

23 South Africans rescued abroad after being trafficked on false job offers

Twenty-three South Africans who accepted call centre and hospitality jobs in Thailand but were trafficked to Myanmar and forced to scam people ...
News
2 weeks ago

German tourist 'stabbed in the face’ on Table Mountain National Park trail

A German tourist has emerged as one of the latest victims of crime after being robbed and stabbed in the face in Table Mountain National Park.
News
4 months ago

Suspects accused of robbing German tourist are alleged members of the 28s gang

Frischke went missing after he was last seen on the Kabonkelberg hiking trail in Hout Bay where he was robbed of his cellphone, backpack and credit ...
News
8 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Baked beans and mayo - a salad?
Vaal River flood warning: Some residents refuse to evacuate