BREAKING | Staff member shoots four students at WSU

By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 15 April 2025 - 11:00
Police officers secure the Walter Sisulu University campus in Mthatha after a staff member shot four students.
KEEPING A CLOSE EYE: Police officers secure the Walter Sisulu University campus in Mthatha after a staff member shot four students.
Image: LULAMILE FENI

Four students at the Walter Sisulu University's Nelson Mandela Drive campus in Mthatha were shot by a staff member on Tuesday morning.

A car was also set alight inside the campus.

The injured students were rushed to hospital.

This is a developing story.

Daily Dispatch

