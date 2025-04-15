Four students at the Walter Sisulu University's Nelson Mandela Drive campus in Mthatha were shot by a staff member on Tuesday morning.
A car was also set alight inside the campus.
The injured students were rushed to hospital.
This is a developing story.
Daily Dispatch
BREAKING | Staff member shoots four students at WSU
Image: LULAMILE FENI
