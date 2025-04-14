News

Woman arrested in connection with murder inside Cape Town court building

By TimesLIVE - 14 April 2025 - 07:54
A former taxi owner accused of murder was gunned down by assailants inside the Wynberg court building while waiting to make his court appearance on Tuesday.
A former taxi owner accused of murder was gunned down by assailants inside the Wynberg court building while waiting to make his court appearance on Tuesday.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man inside the Wynberg regional court premises on Tuesday.

She is expected to appear in the Wynberg court on Monday, said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.

More arrests are expected over the fatal shooting of Dingalomoya Chintso, 50, a former taxi owner from Vrygrond, who was at court as an accused. He was on trial on a charge of murder and possession of an illegal firearm.

Potelwa said: "Western Cape police management has welcomed the breakthrough and expressed confidence in the team of investigators as the investigation unfolds. It is expected the investigation will determine the motive for the murder."

TimesLIVE

No jail time for mom who killed son, poisoned daughter

An Ekurhuleni woman who murdered her son and tried to kill her daughter because she lost money in a financial scam will not spend time in prison ...
News
2 days ago

Man accused of little Junior Phalane's murder last year makes third bid for bail

Almost a year since little Ditebogo Junior Phalane, 5, was shot dead at his home in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, the trial is yet to get under way.
News
5 days ago

READER LETTER | Firearms bill a recipe for disaster

The proposed Firearms Control Amendment Bill is a recipe for disaster. Its provisions are frightening for law-abiding citizens.
Opinion
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Vaal River flood warning: Some residents refuse to evacuate
DA heads to court to oppose budget