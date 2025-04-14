WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa trial continues in Pretoria high court
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes in the High Court in Pretoria today. Defence counsel Advocate Charles Mnisi had asked the court for more time to cross -xamine lead investigator Brigadier Bongani Gininda, on behalf of accused number For more news, visit sabcnews.com and #SABCNews on all Social Media platforms.
The Senzo Meyiwa trial returns to the Pretoria high court on Monday.
The trial continues after being cut short last month when defence lawyer Charles Mnisi, who will now represent accused one, Muzi Sibiya, asked to be given more time to prepare for his new client's cross-examination.
SowetanLIVE