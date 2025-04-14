The trial of a preschool teacher, Amber Lee Hughes, who is accused of raping and murdering her lover's four-year-old daughter, Nada-Jane Challita, began in the Johannesburg High Court on Monday.
Hughes, 25, pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and murder stemming from events that took place on January 23 2023.
“The court heard that the preschool teacher allegedly developed a romantic relationship with the deceased’s father. She moved in with them and during her stay, their relationship was allegedly marked by frequent altercations,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
She said the accused allegedly threatened to harm the child during their disputes. When the father left the girl in the care of the accused, Hughes allegedly raped the child by inserting an unknown object in her private parts.
“It is also alleged that she drowned her and cut both her wrists. The deceased’s lifeless body was later found floating in the bathtub.”
The court heard testimony from the first witness on Monday. The trial continues.
TimesLIVE
Trial of preschool teacher accused of raping and killing lover's daughter, 4, begins
Image: 123RF
The trial of a preschool teacher, Amber Lee Hughes, who is accused of raping and murdering her lover's four-year-old daughter, Nada-Jane Challita, began in the Johannesburg High Court on Monday.
Hughes, 25, pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and murder stemming from events that took place on January 23 2023.
“The court heard that the preschool teacher allegedly developed a romantic relationship with the deceased’s father. She moved in with them and during her stay, their relationship was allegedly marked by frequent altercations,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
She said the accused allegedly threatened to harm the child during their disputes. When the father left the girl in the care of the accused, Hughes allegedly raped the child by inserting an unknown object in her private parts.
“It is also alleged that she drowned her and cut both her wrists. The deceased’s lifeless body was later found floating in the bathtub.”
The court heard testimony from the first witness on Monday. The trial continues.
TimesLIVE
Mom can't stop crying over rape of son (7)
Pastor gets 15 years for raping woman under pretence of spiritual healing
Seven suspects aged 24 to 79 arrested in connection with rapes of minors in a week: Police
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos