Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane on Monday commended police for arresting two suspects for possession of stolen school food in Alexandra, Johannesburg.
A 60-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were allegedly found next to Minerva Secondary School on Saturday with boxes of food supplies including milk and bulk packs of tinned fish, the department said.
“We are concerned by the senseless crime which takes away from the good we are trying to achieve through the school nutrition programme and ensuring pupils are fed at schools. We call on communities to safeguard the food supplies meant to nourish their children,” Chiloane said.
Regarding gremlins affecting the delivery of food to schools after the appointment of new suppliers reported by Sowetan's sister publication, the Sunday Times, the department said: “We must acknowledge that since their appointment, some service providers delayed their deliveries to a few schools. However, this was rectified by Friday and we can confirm all schools received their stock.
“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience that might have been caused to the affected schools.”
TimesLIVE
Duo arrested with ‘stolen school food aid’: education MEC Matome Chiloane
Image: Nigel Louw/File
TimesLIVE
