The eight-year-old Soweto boy who has been in hospital since allegedly eating contaminated snacks from a spaza shop has been taken off life support and is breathing on his own.
The child has been at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital's intensive care unit for over a week after he was rushed there when he started vomiting, foaming at the mouth and his stomach turning grey after eating chips.
His mother Tshidi Molodela said: "The doctors were so happy to see him breathing on his own. The excitement from the doctors gave me so much hope that my son will survive this."
It is not yet known when the boy will be discharged as he's still under observation at the hospital.
SowetanLIVE
Boy 'poisoned' from spaza snacks now 'breathing on his own'
Image: Thulani Mbele
