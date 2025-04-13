Girl (8) dies after eating snacks bought from local house

North West police have launched an investigation after an eight-year-old girl died after allegedly eating contaminated snacks bought from a house in her neighbourhood.
North West police have launched an investigation after an eight-year-old girl died after allegedly eating contaminated snacks bought from a house in her neighbourhood.
The incident occurred on Friday in Ramosadi village, near Mahikeng.
Police spokesperson Col Adele Myburgh said the girl and her 10-year-old sister bought the snacks on their way to school and started complaining of severe stomach aches at school at about 9.30am.
“Teachers acted swiftly and transported both children to a nearby clinic,” Myburgh said.
“Sadly, the younger child passed away later that afternoon, while her sister was admitted to a local hospital for further treatment.
“Preliminary investigations suggest that the girls had eaten snacks purchased from a house in their village shortly before falling ill. Police are now probing the origin and content of the snacks and whether the vendor was operating illegally,” she said.
The Mmabatho police confirmed that investigations are ongoing. Parents and schools are urged to be extra cautious about the sources of food given to children, Myburgh said.
The girl died on the same day that Velenkosi Hlabisa, the minister of co-operative governance & traditional affairs, visited an eight-year-old boy who has been fighting for his life in hospital for more than a week after allegedly eating contaminated snacks bought from a spaza shop that has since been shut down.
