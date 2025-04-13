Gauteng taxi associations to meet provincial leadership to find solutions to end violence

Gauteng taxi associations say they are committed to working with the relevant authorities to create a safer, more reliable and more respected taxi service in light of the violence that plagued the industry.
They said they acknowledged the ongoing violence and the killing of commuters, after the ongoing violence, which has claimed 59 lives in the province since the beginning of the year.
In a joint statement, Gauteng branch of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), the Gauteng National Taxi Alliance, and the Gauteng MEC for transport expressed concerns over the recent surge in violence and killings and sent their deep condolences to the affected families.
“We recognise that these challenges have not only affected taxi operators but have also had a devastating impact on the commuters we serve and the safety of our passengers. We understand that incidents of violence and criminal activity within our industry have damaged our reputation and we are committed to addressing these issues head-on,” the statement read.
As part of efforts to address the ongoing conflict, the parties have agreed to meet provincial leadership on Tuesday.
A conflict resolution committee will be established, made up of 20 members representing Gauteng Santaco, the Gauteng National Taxi Alliance, and the office of the MEC. Decisions made by this committee will be binding, and law enforcement will be involved as necessary.
“All parties have pledged their full commitment and support to this process.”
The taxi industry emphasised that it is committed to being part of the solution, acknowledging that change will take time.
The Gauteng provincial legislature's portfolio committee on community safety and the portfolio committee on transport said this agreement marks a turning point in Gauteng's fight against taxi violence.
“We urge taxi associations to honour the ceasefire and engage in good faith, commuters and communities to report threats to law enforcement and all stakeholders to work collectively towards a safer, conflict-free transport sector,” the two committees said.
Gauteng taxi associations to meet provincial leadership to find solutions to end violence
Image: Gallo Images/Foto24/Lulama Zenzile
