Music legend DJ Choc, real name Mbuyiselo Ngwenya, has died at the age of 51.
DJ Choc's family confirmed his death in an official statement shared on Instagram by his daughter, amapiano singer Duduzile Ngwenya, popularly known as Lady Du.
“It is with deep sorrow and immense respect that we confirm the passing of South African music legend DJ Choc Ngwenya,” the statement read.
The cause and circumstances surrounding his death have not yet been publicly disclosed.
The Ngwenya family have expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming outpouring of love, support, and tributes after DJ Choc’s passing. The family requested privacy as they come to terms with his death.
“At this time, the Ngwenya family kindly asks for privacy as they navigate this profound loss. We are grateful for the outpouring of love, support, and tributes already shared.
“Funeral and memorial details will be communicated in due course. We thank you for allowing the family space to mourn, reflect, and honour his extraordinary life. May his soul rest in power.”
Music legend DJ Choc has died
Image: Facebook
