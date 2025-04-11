News

WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues

By TimesLIVE - 11 April 2025 - 10:08

Courtesy of SABC

Court proceedings in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial continue in the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay on Friday.

Defence argues 'drowsy' accused has no knowledge of 'confession' in Joshlin kidnap trial

An attorney representing an accused in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial continued cross-examining a police captain on ...
18 hours ago

WATCH | Captain Philip Seekoei returns to the stand in Joshlin Smith trial

Court proceedings in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial continue in the Western Cape High Court sitting at Saldanha Bay on ...
2 days ago

Unwell Kelly Smith absent again in kidnap trial of missing daughter

Raquel "Kelly" Smith was excused on Tuesday from her kidnapping and human trafficking trial due to feeling unwell - the second time she has been ...
2 days ago

