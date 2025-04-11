According to the boy’s family, the child began vomiting and foaming at the mouth on Friday shortly after eating snacks bought from a spaza shop in Mapetla. His aunt, Virginia Morapedi, said the boy collapsed in pain, after complaining he couldn’t stand. His stomach had turned grey.
The family rushed him to Tshiawelo Clinic and nurses immediately suspected poisoning. He was later transferred to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital and he's still in the intensive care unit. His mother said doctors had since told her his condition is improving.
"They told me they managed to flush out some of the poison in his body. They are hoping that as days go by, he will respond well to medication and he can start eating through pipes. They are going to run tests and will also check if he still needs to be on life support or if he can breathe by himself," the mother said.
Minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs Velenkosini Hlabisa said the department would continue collaborating with all stakeholders to improve the safety and regulation of food products sold in spaza shops.
"These efforts are vital to protect public health and ensure that informal retail outlets operate in accordance with established health and safety guidelines."
Spaza owner takes responsibility for boy's illness, says family
Image: Thulani Mbele
The mother of an eight year-old boy who landed in hospital after eating snacks bought at a local spaza shop says the shop owner has been in touch with family and offered her R500.
“He said he is taking full responsibility for what happened. I am unemployed and will use the money for transport to visit the boy in hospital,” she said. The mother who asked not to be named related how on Wednesday evening, while the family was watching.
TV a reminder about her son’s favourite cartoons popped up. She, along with her children and two sisters, exchanged glances and burst into laughter.
“We remembered how he would always jump for the remote control to make sure no one changed the channel,” said the mother.
"Every day when he returns from school, he will switch on the TV and set reminders for all his favourite cartoons. He will not allow us to watch anything else. But now it has been quiet in the house since he was hospitalised. He always speaks up, he is a bubbly child."
