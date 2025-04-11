News

Six Free State constables remanded as they face corruption, assault charges

11 April 2025 - 16:13
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

Six policemen who allegedly kidnapped, assaulted and demanded a bribe from a suspect they found with drugs last year appeared in the Odendaalsrus magistrate’s court in the Free State on Friday.

The six constables, attached to the Welkom anti-gang unit, are charged with corruption, extortion, kidnapping, assault and defeating the ends of justice. They are:

  • Thabang Petrus Thesele;
  • Sipho Marumo;
  • Setlhabi Isaac Matsime;
  • April Monatisa;
  • Paseka Jackson Mokoro; and
  • Thabiso Sylvester Lethetsa.

The case was postponed to Monday and all were remanded.

The charges relate to an incident on October 23 2024 when the officers allegedly arrested a Nigerian after discovering drugs at his residence in Odendaalsrus,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said.

“Instead of following legal procedures and arresting the Nigerian, the officers allegedly kidnapped and assaulted the victim in a police vehicle and demanded R12,000 in exchange for not detaining or charging him.”

The victim was released after borrowing the money and handing it over to the constables.

Five of the six officers were arrested on Tuesday by the Hawks. Thesele handed himself over and joined the others in court during their appearance.

TimesLIVE

Suspended sentence for cop who assaulted suspect during investigation

A police sergeant from Senekal in the Free State who assaulted a 21-year-old man in January last year was on Monday sentenced to a fine of R5,000 or ...
News
4 days ago

Defence argues 'drowsy' accused has no knowledge of 'confession' in Joshlin kidnap trial

An attorney representing an accused in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial continued cross-examining a police captain on ...
News
1 day ago

Child torture camp discovered in Mpumalanga after victim escapes

Two pregnant teenagers were among 21 children rescued from a Mpumalanga “disciplinary camp” where they were allegedly being kept and tortured under ...
News
1 hour ago

Hefty sentences for five men who raped orphaned child in Pofadder

The high court sitting in Upington on Thursday sentenced five men who raped a nine-year-old child in Pofadder to sentences ranging from 25 years to ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Vaal River flood warning: Some residents refuse to evacuate
DA heads to court to oppose budget