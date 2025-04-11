Residents want out of city's hijacked buildings

"They must also first show us where we are going, what kind of place it is ... the environment. Is there water and electricity, are we going to pay rent because most of the people here are not working? We are surviving on piece jobs."
On Monday, the city said affected residents will be moved to temporary accommodation locations in Fleurhof, South Hills, 106 Claim Street and Regents House, with over 600 housing units ready or nearing completion.
At Casa Mia, the Sowetan team was welcomed by a heavy stench from the building, which had laundry hanging outside.
Ntando Mnomiya, who has been living in the building with his family of six since 2019, said he welcomed the evacuation but wondered if it will happen soon enough. He said the building was not a place to raise his children – aged between three and 15.
"We were promised last month that we would be moved soon but so far there has not been a word as to when exactly we will be moved. I am a security guard and live with my children in one room. There is no privacy at all. It smells of faeces, there is no water and electricity," he said.
Justice Slotile, 24, who lives at Florence House, said he heard from other residents in the building that the city was going to bring forms on Wednesday to help them know who would be moved to the new houses. "I grew up in this building and it is a disaster, no water and electricity. I want to be moved to a secure home but so far, I've only heard rumours that we will be moved," he said.
Mnisi said property owners were key partners in reclaiming, revitalising and reimagining our city. "Through the Joburg Property Company, the city is committed to working with investors and property owners, not against them, to unlock value and drive economic and social development," he said.
The city said it was reviewing its property portfolio to enhance revenue generation and identify buildings that could be sold to private investors."Urban renewal is a shared responsibility, and through collaboration, we can restore Johannesburg’s inner city to its former glory."
SowetanLIVE
Residents want out of city's hijacked buildings
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
"We want to know when they will be coming to move us to proper homes."
These are the words of one of the occupiers of a hijacked building in Joburg as the city announced it had initiated a comprehensive inner-city revitalisation project aimed at transforming derelict and unsafe buildings into secure, functional spaces for businesses and families.
Joburg economic development MMC Nomoya Mnisi said the city will rehabilitate buildings that have been declared uninhabitable by the courts, and the city will lease them to stimulate urban renewal. The buildings will be used to attract investments, drive economic growth and create employment opportunities.
The identified buildings are M.O.T.H, Vannin Court, Casa Mia, Delvers, Remington, Wimbledon and Big Busty.
Sowetan visited three of the six buildings, with residents at Vannin Court saying they were not told when the city would evacuate them.
Nthutuko Sithole, 27, who lives with his partner and their nine-month-old baby at the dilapidated block of flats, said they were told by city officials over four months ago that they will be moved. He said two weeks ago, officials were there to check the structure before deciding whether to destroy or rehabilitate it. "They said the building was still strong and they can renovate it and that they had plans to move us. We want to know when they will be coming here to move us.
"They must also first show us where we are going, what kind of place it is ... the environment. Is there water and electricity, are we going to pay rent because most of the people here are not working? We are surviving on piece jobs."
On Monday, the city said affected residents will be moved to temporary accommodation locations in Fleurhof, South Hills, 106 Claim Street and Regents House, with over 600 housing units ready or nearing completion.
At Casa Mia, the Sowetan team was welcomed by a heavy stench from the building, which had laundry hanging outside.
Ntando Mnomiya, who has been living in the building with his family of six since 2019, said he welcomed the evacuation but wondered if it will happen soon enough. He said the building was not a place to raise his children – aged between three and 15.
"We were promised last month that we would be moved soon but so far there has not been a word as to when exactly we will be moved. I am a security guard and live with my children in one room. There is no privacy at all. It smells of faeces, there is no water and electricity," he said.
Justice Slotile, 24, who lives at Florence House, said he heard from other residents in the building that the city was going to bring forms on Wednesday to help them know who would be moved to the new houses. "I grew up in this building and it is a disaster, no water and electricity. I want to be moved to a secure home but so far, I've only heard rumours that we will be moved," he said.
Mnisi said property owners were key partners in reclaiming, revitalising and reimagining our city. "Through the Joburg Property Company, the city is committed to working with investors and property owners, not against them, to unlock value and drive economic and social development," he said.
The city said it was reviewing its property portfolio to enhance revenue generation and identify buildings that could be sold to private investors."Urban renewal is a shared responsibility, and through collaboration, we can restore Johannesburg’s inner city to its former glory."
SowetanLIVE
Joburg hatches new plan for inner city housing, hijacked buildings
Migration partly to blame for building hijackings, Usindiso inquiry told
City of Joburg evicts 145 people from hijacked Moth building
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos