RAF running out of time to settle all outstanding payments

The cash-strapped entity – which receives about R48bn annual revenue from the fuel levy, has not said where it will get the funds in such a short period. "The RAF does not wish to engage on this matter. Please refer to the judgment for more information," said spokesperson McIntosh Pholela yesterday.
The court also ruled that RAF can no longer extend settlement payments by up to 180 days, excluding weekends and holidays. Judge SK Hassim's order compels RAF to make payments within 180 calendar days and that the counting will begin from the day the claim order details are sent by the plaintiff's lawyer to RAF via a central email provided by the court.
Respondents said this was a huge relief as it would prevent RAF from claiming they were not aware of court orders against them.
In October last year, Zolani* of Gauteng won a R5,4m settlement against RAF after an car accident left her with facial injuries. , Koekoe said she could no longer work. She too is still waiting for a RAF payment as she battles to settle her three-month hospitalisation.
*Mike, a claimant in Durban, is using a wheelchair after a car accident in 2020. His wife hadspent over R100,000 to renovate their house to accommodate Mike's wheelchair. His wife has to pay out of pocket for his nappies and catheter as he cannot control his bowels and urine.
The court also ordered RAF to distribute bi-monthly a list the of RNYP claim to affected lawyers who can also include their clients if they are not in the list. The court also ruled that interest on claims kicks in on day 15 after the matter had been finalised.
Legal counsels involved in the litigation said the 180 days was a positive step. "This change is viewed positively for both attorneys and clients. Furthermore, interest on payments will begin after 14 days, allowing clients to benefit from interest accumulation," said a legal representative who asked not to be named.
These instructions could have dire impact on RAF, which for the past few years had faced financial challenges which, according to CEO Collin Letsoalo, had the potential to bring it to a complete collapse.
In its 2023/2024 financial report, RAF showed a deficit of R1.6bn, which added to the already substantial accumulated deficit of R23.9bn reported in the previous year, where the RAF recorded an R8.4bn shortfall for 2022/23. The entity is embroiled in a legal battle with Sars over a R5,1bn the taxman want to deduct from RAF's fuel levy collections to pay Eskom.
DA member of parliament's portfolio committee on transport, Thamsanqa Mabhena, said the RAF was not in the position to pay all the outstanding claims. "RAF does not have the financial deficit to pay for all the claims, even if they were to be given 10 years to [do so]," he said .
*Not their real names
SowetanLIVE
RAF running out of time to settle all outstanding payments
Respondents hail court's ruling as a huge relief as RAF will no longer be able to claim ignorance of court orders
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Grade 12 pupil Akhona* was only 11 years old when he was hit by a car and suffered brain and ankle injuries, which left him with learning difficulties.
His mom successfully claimed R5,3m from the Road Accident Fund (RAF), awarded in October 2023, but it's been over 540 days and RAF is yet to pay.
Akhona is one of hundreds of RAF claimants who got relief last month's i the high court in Pretoria compelling the RAF to pay all its outstanding claim settlements by the end of this month.
The ruling follows a drawn out litigation involving more than 200 law firms, claimants, sheriffs and legal entities. It could spell doom for the troubled RAF which must now find at least billions of rand to pay outstanding claims by month end.
Once an inquisitive and bright young boy, Akhona now struggles with memory, comprehension, and social interaction. He no longer plays with other children and hardly spends time outside.
His mother says he was recommended for a personal tutor, but they simply couldn’t afford one.
"He was condoned from Grade 8 right through matric, but with limited support and ongoing health issues – including chronic headaches, leg pains, and abdominal discomfort – his academic performance has suffered," she said.
"I can only afford painkillers for him. I'm looking forward to the payment, if we finally get it, because it will help with his education, medical bills and suitable house for us."
In a presentation last month in parliament RAF said it had R21,7bn of Requested Not Yet Paid (RNYP) claims while R7.19bn claims were blocked and awaiting submission of quality assurance documentation. At least R5.35bn worth of claims were being quality assured and the remaining balance are requested payments less than 180 days.
QUICK TAKE
● The RAF received R48.6bn in 2023/24 in fuel levies, a slight increase from R48.5bn in the previous financial year
● The claims Requested But Not Yet Paid decreased by 10.75% from R9.3bn in 2022/23 to R8.3bn in 2023/24, this while the fuel levy remained unchanged at R2,18c per litre for a third successive year
● The RAF’s total claims/social benefit expenditure has stabilised at R45.1bn, a slight decrease from R45.7bn in 2022/23,
● At least 79,377claims were registered in the same period, and 63,015 were finalised,
● R12.7bn was paid out for general damages, R2.6bn for loss of support, and R1.7bn for medical compensation.
By Lindile Sifile
The cash-strapped entity – which receives about R48bn annual revenue from the fuel levy, has not said where it will get the funds in such a short period. "The RAF does not wish to engage on this matter. Please refer to the judgment for more information," said spokesperson McIntosh Pholela yesterday.
The court also ruled that RAF can no longer extend settlement payments by up to 180 days, excluding weekends and holidays. Judge SK Hassim's order compels RAF to make payments within 180 calendar days and that the counting will begin from the day the claim order details are sent by the plaintiff's lawyer to RAF via a central email provided by the court.
Respondents said this was a huge relief as it would prevent RAF from claiming they were not aware of court orders against them.
In October last year, Zolani* of Gauteng won a R5,4m settlement against RAF after an car accident left her with facial injuries. , Koekoe said she could no longer work. She too is still waiting for a RAF payment as she battles to settle her three-month hospitalisation.
*Mike, a claimant in Durban, is using a wheelchair after a car accident in 2020. His wife hadspent over R100,000 to renovate their house to accommodate Mike's wheelchair. His wife has to pay out of pocket for his nappies and catheter as he cannot control his bowels and urine.
The court also ordered RAF to distribute bi-monthly a list the of RNYP claim to affected lawyers who can also include their clients if they are not in the list. The court also ruled that interest on claims kicks in on day 15 after the matter had been finalised.
Legal counsels involved in the litigation said the 180 days was a positive step. "This change is viewed positively for both attorneys and clients. Furthermore, interest on payments will begin after 14 days, allowing clients to benefit from interest accumulation," said a legal representative who asked not to be named.
These instructions could have dire impact on RAF, which for the past few years had faced financial challenges which, according to CEO Collin Letsoalo, had the potential to bring it to a complete collapse.
In its 2023/2024 financial report, RAF showed a deficit of R1.6bn, which added to the already substantial accumulated deficit of R23.9bn reported in the previous year, where the RAF recorded an R8.4bn shortfall for 2022/23. The entity is embroiled in a legal battle with Sars over a R5,1bn the taxman want to deduct from RAF's fuel levy collections to pay Eskom.
DA member of parliament's portfolio committee on transport, Thamsanqa Mabhena, said the RAF was not in the position to pay all the outstanding claims. "RAF does not have the financial deficit to pay for all the claims, even if they were to be given 10 years to [do so]," he said .
*Not their real names
SowetanLIVE
Legal body in urgent push to finalise RAF misconduct cases
RAF in financial difficulties, may not be able to pay claims – AG
RAF clamps down fraud claims worth R65m
Lawyer arrested for R10.5m RAF fraud was struck off the roll in 2018
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos