The new equipment will be deployed for the first time over the Easter weekend.
Schreiber said the department would not apologise for the new technologies not being part of the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) as they would then be subject to network and connectivity problems.
“What you’re seeing here is what we can achieve when we’re free from a monopolistic structure that has failed the nation,” he said.
There were connectivity problems during the demonstration of the body cameras at the Government Communication Information System headquarters in Pretoria, which Schreiber attributed to Sita.
“The problems we’re now addressing in home affairs are, in large part, caused by that institution. It has failed this country and left devastation in its wake. The connectivity issues [journalists are] referring to are a direct result of a model built around Sita, which centralises technology procurement.
“What we are showcasing here today with the BMA is an example of what’s possible because it is exempt from Sita. That’s why these devices are here. That’s why we are able to implement the infrastructure and systems that matter,” Schreiber said.
The plan’s execution phase runs from April 15 to 24, with peak departures out of SA expected on April 17 and return surges on April 20 and 21.
After the firing of six home affairs officials recently, Schreiber said 10 officials from the BMA have been dismissed, and 45 additional cases are under investigation.
“While we’re focused on technological improvements, that technology works best when it’s supported by a culture that both embraces innovation and operates ethically. It’s equally important that officials who transitioned into the BMA from previous departments understand that the old ways no longer apply. That culture must be left behind,” Schreiber said.
'Eyes in the sky' will ensure nowhere to hide — Schreiber
Image: Veli Nhlapo
“We will see you hiding behind a tree. We will see you driving away in a vehicle. We will see you crossing a river. We will see you trying to get to a fence, and we will catch you. We have eyes in the sky.”
This was the warning from home affairs minister Leon Schreiber on Thursday as he introduced various technologies, including drones and body cameras, to be implemented by the Border Management Authority (BMA).
Schreiber said the equipment will protect officials and help combat corruption by monitoring both illegal entrants and corrupt officials.
The new equipment will be deployed for the first time over the Easter weekend.
Schreiber said the department would not apologise for the new technologies not being part of the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) as they would then be subject to network and connectivity problems.
“What you’re seeing here is what we can achieve when we’re free from a monopolistic structure that has failed the nation,” he said.
There were connectivity problems during the demonstration of the body cameras at the Government Communication Information System headquarters in Pretoria, which Schreiber attributed to Sita.
“The problems we’re now addressing in home affairs are, in large part, caused by that institution. It has failed this country and left devastation in its wake. The connectivity issues [journalists are] referring to are a direct result of a model built around Sita, which centralises technology procurement.
“What we are showcasing here today with the BMA is an example of what’s possible because it is exempt from Sita. That’s why these devices are here. That’s why we are able to implement the infrastructure and systems that matter,” Schreiber said.
The plan’s execution phase runs from April 15 to 24, with peak departures out of SA expected on April 17 and return surges on April 20 and 21.
After the firing of six home affairs officials recently, Schreiber said 10 officials from the BMA have been dismissed, and 45 additional cases are under investigation.
“While we’re focused on technological improvements, that technology works best when it’s supported by a culture that both embraces innovation and operates ethically. It’s equally important that officials who transitioned into the BMA from previous departments understand that the old ways no longer apply. That culture must be left behind,” Schreiber said.
BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato said the authority is ready to handle the anticipated rise in cross-border travel during Easter, with measures including increased deployments, extended working hours at key ports, and enhanced surveillance technology.
“The Easter period is traditionally characterised by a significant spike in the movement of people and goods across our ports, placing increased demand on the BMA to maintain optimal operational readiness,” he said.
More than 5m travellers were processed by the BMA during the festive season.
SA deports record number of illegal immigrants
Home affairs graft: Six more officials fired
Decisive action taken against border corruption: home affairs minister
Home affairs offices to stay open two hours longer for next two weeks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos