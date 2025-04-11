News

Child torture camp discovered in Mpumalanga after victim escapes

Two pregnant teenagers found among 21 minors rescued from a “disciplinary” facility in Mpumalanga

11 April 2025 - 15:16
Children were found in a 'torture camp' in Mpumalanga.
Image: Supplied

Two pregnant teenagers were among 21 children rescued from a Mpumalanga “disciplinary camp” where they were allegedly being kept and tortured under the guise of instilling discipline in them.

The facility in Evander, near Secunda, was discovered when one of the children escaped and informed the police.

The children allegedly slept in tents.
Image: Supplied

SAPS provincial spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said the children were all under the age of 18 and police were particularly concerned about reports that some of the victims could have been brought to the facility by their own parents under the guise of disciplinary measures.

Ndubane said the police only got to know about it after the child, who is now being treated for his injuries in hospital, informed them he had been assaulted there.

“One victim, taken from his residence on March 27, endured traumatic experiences at the hands of unidentified individuals at the facility until his escape on April 8 2025.

“The victim was reportedly forced to swim in a muddy dam, cover his head in mud and endure physical assaults with a sjambok. The victim was deprived of adequate food and hygiene during his ordeal,” she said.

The camp grounds.
Image: Supplied

Ndubane said the matter was brought to the attention of police on Tuesday and a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was registered on Wednesday.

“The victims in this case, the majority of whom are underage children, were allegedly subjected to horrific treatment at the hands of their captors.

“The police are particularly concerned about reports that some of these victims were brought to the facility by their own parents under the guise of disciplinary measures.”

The toilets at the camp.
Image: Supplied

SowetanLIVE

