SAPS provincial spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said the children were all under the age of 18 and police were particularly concerned about reports that some of the victims could have been brought to the facility by their own parents under the guise of disciplinary measures.
Ndubane said the police only got to know about it after the child, who is now being treated for his injuries in hospital, informed them he had been assaulted there.
“One victim, taken from his residence on March 27, endured traumatic experiences at the hands of unidentified individuals at the facility until his escape on April 8 2025.
“The victim was reportedly forced to swim in a muddy dam, cover his head in mud and endure physical assaults with a sjambok. The victim was deprived of adequate food and hygiene during his ordeal,” she said.
Child torture camp discovered in Mpumalanga after victim escapes
Two pregnant teenagers found among 21 minors rescued from a “disciplinary” facility in Mpumalanga
Image: Supplied
Two pregnant teenagers were among 21 children rescued from a Mpumalanga “disciplinary camp” where they were allegedly being kept and tortured under the guise of instilling discipline in them.
The facility in Evander, near Secunda, was discovered when one of the children escaped and informed the police.
Image: Supplied
SAPS provincial spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said the children were all under the age of 18 and police were particularly concerned about reports that some of the victims could have been brought to the facility by their own parents under the guise of disciplinary measures.
Ndubane said the police only got to know about it after the child, who is now being treated for his injuries in hospital, informed them he had been assaulted there.
“One victim, taken from his residence on March 27, endured traumatic experiences at the hands of unidentified individuals at the facility until his escape on April 8 2025.
“The victim was reportedly forced to swim in a muddy dam, cover his head in mud and endure physical assaults with a sjambok. The victim was deprived of adequate food and hygiene during his ordeal,” she said.
Image: Supplied
Ndubane said the matter was brought to the attention of police on Tuesday and a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was registered on Wednesday.
“The victims in this case, the majority of whom are underage children, were allegedly subjected to horrific treatment at the hands of their captors.
“The police are particularly concerned about reports that some of these victims were brought to the facility by their own parents under the guise of disciplinary measures.”
Image: Supplied
SowetanLIVE
Pupils brave elements to walk one hour to school after buses suspended service
'Government playing Russian roulette with school children's lives'
Residents want out of city's hijacked buildings
'Sexual assault' of pupil leads GDE to terminate relationship with Nal’ibali
Spaza owner takes responsibility for boy's illness, says family
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos