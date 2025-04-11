Saws forecaster Lehlogonolo Thobela said on Saturday Gauteng residents can expect partly cloudy conditions, with cool temperatures in the northern parts and a 30% chance of showers and thundershowers, mainly over the northern parts.
“It will also cover Mpumalanga and the extreme northeast, north of the North West. You can expect 80% chance of showers and rain along the southwest coast of the Western Cape, as well as the south coastlines of the Eastern Cape,” he said.
“Sunday we expect a 30% chance [of rain] in the southwestern parts of the country. I'd say just the southeastern interior. This will cover the central and southeastern parts of the Northern Cape into the central and the western half of the Eastern Cape, as well as the south coast of the Western Cape.”
According to Thobela, the coming weeks are still showing less rainfall for now. From Monday to about Tuesday, “we still have an isolated chance of showers and thundershowers, mainly over the central interior into the eastern parts”.
Most of the rain or storms may start again late on Wednesday for the northeastern parts and are expected to cover the North West, Free State, Gauteng and parts of Limpopo into the morning of Thursday to the afternoon.
A few dry days before rain returns
Image: 123RF/thvideo
The weekend will bring a mix of partly cloudy and cooler conditions with some areas experiencing a temporary break from the rain, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).
However, this reprieve won’t last long as showers and thundershowers are expected to return by midweek, particularly in the central and northeastern parts of the country.
Several provinces received 400% to 600% of their normal average weekly rainfall at the beginning of April, according to Vox Weather.
“Most of the showers and thundershowers may still come back later in the week, just late in the afternoon of Wednesday into Thursday.
“In terms of the seasonal forecast, it's just above the normal range for the northeastern parts for the start of autumn. Late autumn will see the rain moving to the southwestern interior, which will cover the Western Cape as well as part of the Northern Cape into the western half of the Eastern Cape.”
Due to a significant reduction in rainfall over the central and northeastern parts of the country during late autumn and early winter, the most important forecast is for the southwestern parts of the country, where below-normal rainfall is expected during this season.
Minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be mostly above normal countrywide for the forecast period. However, the southern coastal areas indicate below-normal temperatures are more likely in summer.
TimesLIVE
