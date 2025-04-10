News

WATCH | Chapter 9 institutions on Omotoso judgment and handling of GBVF cases

By TimesLIVE - 10 April 2025 - 12:15

Courtesy of SABC

Chapter 9 institutions are on Thursday briefing the media on the court ruling that saw Nigerian televangelist pastor Timothy Omotoso being acquitted.

The Commission for Gender Equality, the Human Rights Commission and the CRL Rights Commission are expected to discuss the case, as well as the handling of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) cases. 

Omotoso and his co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, had been facing charges including rape, sexual assault and human trafficking, but Gqeberha high court judge Irma Schoeman ruled the National Prosecuting Authority failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt against the trio.

