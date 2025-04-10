The Quick Interview | Security against cyberattacks is not optional but essential

Astral Foods, the largest integrated poultry producer in SA, lost about R20m after a cyber attack last month. Real estate group Pam Golding also suffered a data breach where hackers accessed sensitive customer information from its system, while parliament’s official social media accounts were hacked to promote a cryptocurrency. Ryan van de Coolwijk, product head: cyber at iTOO Special Risks, speaks to Sowetan about how cyberattacks are a dangerous trend that’s becoming all too common in SA’s business landscape.
Sowetan: What are the latest figures on the cost of data breaches in SA?
Van de Coolwijk: According to market research, the average cost of a data breach in SA climbed to nearly R50m in 2024. This staggering figure illustrates just how catastrophic the financial effect of a cyber incident can be. Even more concerning, one in every 15 organisations across Africa experienced a ransomware attempt every week during the first quarter of 2023, an alarming frequency that outpaces global averages.
Sowetan: Looking at how frequently this is happening, how seriously are companies taking this issue?
Van de Coolwijk: Despite the severity of these incidents, many companies still underestimate the broader, long-term affect of a cyberattack. Beyond the immediate financial loss, such as IT recovery, extortion payments and system downtime, the real damage can be far more profound. Businesses face the risk of losing client trust, missing future business opportunities, and even seeing competitors take advantage of the situation.
Sowetan: How has cybercrime evolved over the years?
Van de Coolwijk: While ransomware attacks that encrypt data were once the primary concern, cybercriminals have adapted their approach. Increasingly, they’re stealing data and threatening to leak or sell it unless a ransom is paid. This data could include customer records, financial information, and intellectual property. The fear of reputational damage from such leaks can be even more crippling than data encryption.
Another major concern is business email compromise. Here, attackers gain access to company email systems to impersonate executives or trick staff into authorising fraudulent transactions. These attacks are often sophisticated, highly targeted, and difficult to detect before the damage is done. Fraudulent transfer scams are also on the rise, with cybercriminals using clever social engineering tactics to manipulate companies into transferring funds to bogus accounts.
Sowetan: What can companies do to protect themselves from these attacks?
Van de Coolwijk: As cybercriminals evolve their tactics, so too must businesses evolve their defences. It’s critical that organisations invest in strong cybersecurity frameworks, keep their systems up to date, train employees to spot suspicious activity, and take threat intelligence seriously. The ability to detect and act on early signs of cybercriminal activity is a game-changer.
