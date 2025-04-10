On-the-run evangelist Shepherd Bushiri has urged the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to reconsider its decision to auction his private jet, a Bombardier Challenger.
A week ago, the North Gauteng High Court gave the NPA permission to sell the luxury aeroplane, which has been grounded at Lanseria Airport in Johannesburg since Bushiri and his wife Mary skipped bail and fled the country for Malawi in 2020 to evade their fraud trial.
Last month a Malawi court said they could be extradited to stand trial in Pretoria.
The plane has been the subject of court proceedings since 2019, with South African authorities saying they were investigating its purchase. It was allegedly bought in contravention of exchange control regulations involving foreign currency of $1.1m (then about R15m).
The founder of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church said on his Facebook page he was “astonished” by the “perplexing” court order.
“I hope a thorough review of this matter will be conducted,” he said.
He maintains his innocence on the charges. He and his wife are continuing to fight against a return to South Africa, signalling they want to take the Blantyre court order on appeal.
Shepherd Bushiri fumes as NPA is granted order for his jet to be sold
Image: Shepherd Bushiri/Instagram
