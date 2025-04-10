He said that in the group of five, each member knew his capabilities and specialities such as removing tracking devices in vehicles.
Ditebogo Junior's killers sold dad's bakkie for R30k, investigating officer reveals
Image: Herman Moloi
Thirty thousand rand. This is how much the R600,000 bakkie that hijackers, who shot and killed five-year-old Ditebogo Junior Phalane, before stealing his father's vehicle, sold it for a few days after murdering the little boy.
This is according to the investigation into Ditebogo's murder. Sgt Sevhasa Mashudu was testifying in the bail application of one of the accused, Elia Maeko, as he made his third bail bid yesterday after abandoning it several times in the past.
Mashudu said the bakkie was sold to a buyer in Mpumalanga shortly afterwards.
“The value of the car at the time was R600,000 and it was sold for R30,000,” he said.
Ditebogo was shot and killed as he rushed to hug his father, who was returning home on May 10 last year and the gunmen stole the bakkie that his father was driving.
Mashudu told the court that Maeko and his co-accused Ali Sithole, 30, and Nido Gumbo, 29, belonged to a gang called Task Team, which is infamously known for robbing people and hijacking cars. According to Mashudu, the gang terrorised communities from Soshanguve to Rustenburg.
He said that in the group of five, each member knew his capabilities and specialities such as removing tracking devices in vehicles.
“These people conspired to commit a crime, they used to be armed and after robbing people, they knew where to sell those things and what to remove, such as a tracker.
So in this case, the canopy of the car was sold along the R101 at R3,000 on the 11th of May accused three [Maeko] is the one who sold the canopy there.
Mashudu said that after the hijacking, the three had called several people to try to sell the car.
“Accused two [Sithole] is the one who had been in contact with the buyer from Mpumalanga on the 11th.
On May 12, Sithole went to Mpumalanga and came with the buyer to Pretoria and the bakkie was sold for R30,000.
“Unfortunately, the buyer further sold it,” Mashudu said.
Mashudu said the are two other suspects who are yet to be arrested.
Maeko was arrested five days after the killing of Junior and the others were arrested afterwards.
When Mashudu was about to testify about how the community assisted with the arrest of the trio, the matter was postponed due to time.
Earlier in his bail application, Maeko had told the court that he was a father to a daughter he had yet to meet due to his incarceration.
“I am a father to three minor children aged between six years and four months old. At the time of my arrest, my girlfriend was six months pregnant and my child was born while I was in custody,” he spoke through his lawyer Thulani Kekana.
In his affidavit, Maeko said he is a taxi driver and owned a salon generating an income of R7,500 per month.
“I am a breadwinner to my family and my extended family. My brother passed on 20 days after my arrest, he was suffering from diabetes and was under my care.
''My mother is residing alone and she is suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure.
Maeko said he was the one who usually ensured that his mother attends her health check-up.
As things stand, his mother, however, is without his support, said Maeko.
His 66-year-old mother also filed an affidavit stating that Maeko was assisting her with medication and food.
The matter was postponed to May 6.
Speaking outside court, Ditebogo Phalane Snr expressed appreciation to the society for the support that they have given to him and his family and for tipping off the police, leading to the arrests.
He said listening to Mashudu's testimony, especially many details that were revealed, was “a lot” and took a huge toll on them.
“It took us back to the trauma we went through, especially when he went into details. It took a huge toll on us, but I send gratitude to each and every person who contributed to this case.”
He further expressed concern about the safety of the investigation officer as there are more two suspects who are still yet to be brought to book.
