The Quick Interview | AI offers value —but it won’t replace humans

Inno Yolo, an advisory company focused on digital and technology strategy development with a special focus on artificial intelligence (AI), recently hosted an AI conference focused on digital transformation and innovation. The event gathered global leaders, experts and organisations to explore the opportunities of AI and data while stressing the importance of responsible and ethical use. Its MD, Avela Gronemeyer, speaks to Sowetan about the risks of AI and why it will never replace humans.
Sowetan: What was the purpose of the conference and what are some key takeaways?
Gronemeyer: The conference brought together leaders, experts and practitioners in AI and responsible AI to build a movement that ensures AI solutions are both commercially viable and people-first. It’s about balancing opportunity with responsibility, accountability and data, involving a diverse range of stakeholders from various backgrounds.
Sowetan: What risks should AI users be aware of?
Gronemeyer: AI users must be cautious about over-trusting its outputs. AI doesn’t “think”, it calculates probable answers based on historical data. While AI offers value, it can also be misused by bad actors.
Sowetan: What does responsible AI usage look like?
Gronemeyer: It starts with identifying a real problem or strategic goal before deciding if AI is the right solution. From the outset, a cross-functional team should be involved – not just programmers and data scientists, but experts in AI ethics, social impact and market understanding. Their role is to ensure responsible practices and flag potential issues early. Throughout development, AI must be trained on clean, relevant and unbiased data. Rigorous validation and testing are essential to ensure AI meets strategic goals without causing harm or violating ethical standards.
Sowetan: There are concerns that AI could replace human jobs across various fields, specifically in journalism. Do you believe AI poses a real threat to journalists?
Gronemeyer: I don’t believe we will see a time when AI completely replaces human roles in journalism. There was an example of an editor in Italy who published a newspaper using AI alone, which shows it’s possible. But the real question is about quality, how accurate and in-depth can a single editor be when covering specialised topics and diverse regions? While AI can improve efficiency and lead to smaller newsroom teams, human expertise and judgment remain essential. The real challenge in media isn’t AI, but revenue generation. AI is often used to help manage costs and find new revenue models. I see an opportunity for journalism. With AI’s ability to quickly generate information, the demand for verifiable and reliable news with integrity will grow. If journalism positions itself as a trusted source of credible information, it can thrive despite these challenges.
Sowetan: What does the future of AI look like globally?
Gronemeyer: The future of AI globally will be about leveraging human strengths, abstract thinking, dealing with complexity, context and nuance, and making judgment calls to drive new ideas. While machines excel at processing vast amounts of data quickly, humans will be needed to make forward-thinking decisions and provide creative solutions.
The Quick Interview | AI offers value —but it won’t replace humans
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
