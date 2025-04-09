Joburg clothing warehouse on fire overnight

News

The fire spread across the second floor of the building used to store clothing.
Johannesburg emergency services were called out on Tuesday night to a fire at a building in the city centre.

EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said security guards were on duty and raised the alarm at about 10pm.

The two-storey building was used as a warehouse to store clothing.

The fire had reached the second floor of the building when the EMS team arrived, she said. Confirming it was not a residential building, she said no one was injured.

