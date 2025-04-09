If you were hoping to catch waves on the KwaZulu-Natal coast this week, the news about Durban’s E coli crisis might leave you upset.
Due to poor water quality, the eThekwini municipality announced the beaches to avoid in the city area.
The news will come as a shock to those who may have made Easter weekend plans as Durban’s coast is popular with local travellers.
Here are the beaches to avoid:
- Laguna;
- Winkelspruit; and
- Doonside.
Water quality results show eight beaches have excellent quality, with operating hours from 6am to 6.30pm:
- Pipeline;
- Umgababa;
- Umhlanga Main;
- Brighton;
- Ansteys;
- Bronze Beach;
- Umdloti Main; and
- Westbrook.
The beach closures are part of the ongoing crisis experienced by the eThekwini municipality caused by pollution. Water tests are run weekly.
Here are the three beaches to avoid in Durban
Image: Adam Habib via Twitter
If you were hoping to catch waves on the KwaZulu-Natal coast this week, the news about Durban’s E coli crisis might leave you upset.
Due to poor water quality, the eThekwini municipality announced the beaches to avoid in the city area.
The news will come as a shock to those who may have made Easter weekend plans as Durban’s coast is popular with local travellers.
Here are the beaches to avoid:
Water quality results show eight beaches have excellent quality, with operating hours from 6am to 6.30pm:
The beach closures are part of the ongoing crisis experienced by the eThekwini municipality caused by pollution. Water tests are run weekly.
Teen drowns at KZN non-bathing beach
Missing teen's body washes ashore at Cape Town beach
Mystery 'balls' prompt temporary closure of Umhlanga beaches
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos