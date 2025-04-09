In 2024, the #PayTheGrants campaign and the Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ) took the department to court, challenging the SRD grant regulations. They asked the court to declare the questions about income unlawful and unconstitutional.
The IEJ and #PayTheGrants argued that the definitions of “income” and “financial support” used by the government in these questions were too broad. In court, they proposed that “income” should refer only to regular earnings from employment or business, and “financial support” should be limited to regular payments to the applicant. The current interpretation, which includes once-off gifts or child support grant payments, unfairly disqualifies people who are in genuine need, they argued.
In his judgment on the SRD grant case in January, judge Leonard Twala ruled that the regulations limiting access to the grant are unconstitutional and invalid. The court ordered the government to increase the grant amount and the income threshold to qualify for it.
The department, Sassa and the National Treasury have said they intend to appeal against the entire judgment.
Nathan Taylor from #PayTheGrants said the group would make a submission on the regulations.
While welcoming the proposed removal of the screening questions — which he described as “inhumane, unnecessary and potentially discriminatory” — Taylor said the proposed amendments failed to address deeper problems. “Nothing else changes, the [regulations] remain the same,” he said.
GroundUp
Department considers changes to R370 grant applications
Possible amendment to questions about income
Image: Jaco Marais
The department of social development is proposing changes to its Social Assistance Act, which includes removing the questions about income in the application for the R370 social relief of distress (SRD) grant.
The proposed amendments are open for public comment until Monday April 14.
The grant is available to people who get less than R625 per month, with the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) conducting monthly checks on applicants’ bank accounts to ensure they continue to meet this criterion.
At present, people who apply for the SRD grant for the first time are required to answer questions about their current income and whether they get any financial support from friends and family. This is to test their eligibility for the R370-a-month grant.
They are asked: “How do you usually obtain your basic necessities on a monthly basis?”, “Where do you get money to support yourself if there is no R350 grant?”, and “How much money did you receive in the last month, including gifts, assistance from anyone, donations, dividends, earnings from formal or informal employment, but excluding the grant?”
In 2024, the #PayTheGrants campaign and the Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ) took the department to court, challenging the SRD grant regulations. They asked the court to declare the questions about income unlawful and unconstitutional.
The IEJ and #PayTheGrants argued that the definitions of “income” and “financial support” used by the government in these questions were too broad. In court, they proposed that “income” should refer only to regular earnings from employment or business, and “financial support” should be limited to regular payments to the applicant. The current interpretation, which includes once-off gifts or child support grant payments, unfairly disqualifies people who are in genuine need, they argued.
In his judgment on the SRD grant case in January, judge Leonard Twala ruled that the regulations limiting access to the grant are unconstitutional and invalid. The court ordered the government to increase the grant amount and the income threshold to qualify for it.
The department, Sassa and the National Treasury have said they intend to appeal against the entire judgment.
Nathan Taylor from #PayTheGrants said the group would make a submission on the regulations.
While welcoming the proposed removal of the screening questions — which he described as “inhumane, unnecessary and potentially discriminatory” — Taylor said the proposed amendments failed to address deeper problems. “Nothing else changes, the [regulations] remain the same,” he said.
GroundUp
Sassa extends deadline to switch gold card to Postbank black card to May
Sassa workers arrested for R260m 'fraud scheme'
Trial date set for pensioner accused of stealing R100,000 from Sassa
The Quick Interview | Sassa taking steps to curb fraud
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos