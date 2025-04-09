The KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department has suspended two officials allegedly implicated in a failed R151m water project in the uMkhanyakude district municipality.
Cogta suspends two officials over failed R151m KZN water project
2,400 households were supposed to get water but only 700 households have been supplied
Image: Motswari Mofokeng
The KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department has suspended two officials allegedly implicated in a failed R151m water project in the uMkhanyakude district municipality.
The department confirmed the officials were placed on precautionary suspension over corruption allegations which have affected the Nondabuya water scheme project. The project, financed by the department, was to deliver water to 2,400 households in the Jozini local municipality but only 700 households have been supplied..
“Steps are being taken against those who are implicated in allegations of corruption which plunged the Nondabuya water scheme project in uMkhanyakude district municipality into chaos,” said the department.
In November last year provincial Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi visited ward 19 in Jozini and met about 1,000 residents after corruption allegations concerning the water project surfaced. He promised he would investigate.
At the time local resident Thokozani Mkhwamubi shared the tragic story of a nine-year-old boy who drowned in kwaShukela, highlighting the severe impact of the water shortage on the community.
“It is unacceptable that such an investment has not yielded the intended results. We will thoroughly investigate the reasons behind this failure and take appropriate action to rectify the situation,” Buthelezi said last year.
Provincial EFF chair Mongezi Thwala welcomed the suspension of the two officials. The party last month marched to the uMkhanyakude district municipality office over water shortages.
“The EFF in KZN welcomes the suspension by provincial Cogta of two senior officials implicated in the failed R151m Nondabuya water scheme project,” said Thwala.
“We call for the immediate release and the tabling of the forensic report, which uMkhanyakude municipality has refused to co-operate with.
“We are confident the report will implicate the political leadership and senior management in interference and solicitation of bribes — factors which contributed to the collapse and failure of the water project.”
TimesLIVE
