A man in his 20s died after he was shot during an attempted home invasion in Chatsworth, south of Durban, on Wednesday.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said his team responded to a shooting on Turfwood Place in Havenside shortly after 5am.
"Initial reports were many people had been shot in a attempted home invasion. Paramedics arrived to find one person, a male believed to be in his 20s, had been rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds. He passed away before arriving at hospital.
"The man's parents, who were present when the incident occurred, were severely traumatised and suffered medical conditions as a result of the incident. They were stabilised and taken to hospital," Jamieson said.
He said police were at the scene.
Chatsworth man killed in attempted home invasion
Image: ALS Paramedics
