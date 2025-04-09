Morapedi said on Saturday, the doctor informed the family that the boy was in a critical condition as "the poison had spread all over his body and his brain was no longer functioning".
Boy (8) fighting for his life after eating snack from spaza shop
Image: Thulani Mbele
An eight-year-old boy from Mapetla in Soweto is fighting for his life after allegedly eating contaminated snacks bought from a local spaza shop – one of many still operating without approval from the City of Johannesburg. This is despite a government registration deadline having passed over a month ago.
Spokesperson for the City of Johannesburg Virgil James told Sowetan yesterday that since the deadline for registering spaza shops, no spaza shops had been approved, and none had been closed for non-compliance so far. “We are still busy with the verification process,” he said.
According to the boy’s family, the child began vomiting and foaming at the mouth on Friday shortly after eating chips. His aunt, Virginia Morapedi, said he collapsed in pain, complaining that he couldn’t stand, and that his stomach had turned grey. The family rushed him to Tshiawelo Clinic using a Bolt ride, where nurses immediately suspected poisoning.
Morapedi said they called Bolt to rush him to clinic and police were called and went to the spaza shop to collect samples of what the child ate. “One of the nurses said the symptoms were consistent with rat poison, ha le phirimi,” Morapedi recalled.
The child was urgently transferred to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital. A doctor there confirmed the seriousness of the case and noted its similarities to a previous tragedy: where six children from Naledi died last year after allegedly eating poisoned snacks from another spaza shop.
Health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi at the time confirmed that organophosphates –commonly found in rat poison – had been detected.
Morapedi said on Saturday, the doctor informed the family that the boy was in a critical condition as "the poison had spread all over his body and his brain was no longer functioning".
"He said [the boy] was on life support and that his organs were shutting down and advised us to always have our phones on but that they are trying their best."
James said the City was aware of the latest incident: "The matter is currently under investigation and we cannot comment further, however, we empathise with the family."
He also said this emphasised the importance of compliance and inspections, and that the spaza shop had been closed.
Upon hearing that the child had taken ill on Friday,
angry Mapetla community members forced the owner, a Pakistani national, to close down the spaza shop.
The family said the owner came back on Saturday flanked by members of a Pakistani business forum, who said the community did not have the right to close the spaza shop.
However, at a subsequent meeting on Monday, residents took a decision to close the shop again. They allowed the owner to remove the stock.
Some of the residents claimed to have witnessed unhygenic conditions inside the shop.
" Sweets and cigarettes were stored in the same container and snacks were placed on top of powder," said a resident.
Meanwhile, Small business development minister Stella Ndabeni was in Soweto yesterday to launch a R500m support fund for township businesses. The initiative includes provisions for bulk buying, shop upgrades, and training in hygiene and business compliance.
