Bail for man accused of Zanzou nightclub assaults

A 41-year-old man arrested in connection with the Zanzou nightclub assault was granted R10,000 bail by the Pretoria magistrate's' court on Wednesday.

“He is facing eight counts of compelled sexual assault and six counts of assault with grievous bodily harm,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

The charges emanate from two dockets opened against the accused. It is alleged that in April 2022, the accused assaulted the two victims in the matter. In a separate incident in January 2023, it is alleged that the accused compelled four men to perform sexual acts on themselves.

This was discovered when videos surfaced on social media, which resulted in six complainants opening cases against the accused.

“In his affidavit, he asked to be released on bail because he has three children and a wife he needs to provide for, and he has no previous cases or pending cases,” Mahanjana said.

The state, however, opposed his release on bail, arguing that the man was a flight risk and was likely to evade trial.

The court found that it was in the interest of justice that the accused be released on bail, with conditions that he should report at Sunnyside police station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The case was postponed until May 5 for further investigation.

