Stellenbosch municipality responded to multiple storm water incidents, warning residents of road closures and diversions, including the R304/Bird Street intersection (closed due to a shoulder embankment washaway. Motorists were advised to divert via Long Street, Cloetesville or Plankenburg Road/George Blake Avenue.
Western Cape residents urged to be careful as heavy rains flood roads
Road closures and diversions in Stellenbosch
Image: Stellenbosch Muncipality/Facebook
Western Cape residents were urged to remain vigilant on Tuesday when heavy rains caused flash flooding and traffic congestion in parts of the province.
City of Cape Town disaster risk management centre spokesperson Charlotte Powell said reports were received of blocked roads and flooding in Southfield and Vygieskraal.
The R44/Tennantville intersection was flooded, with traffic being diverted through Cloetesville.
The disaster risk management centre urged residents to:
TimesLIVE
