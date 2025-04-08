News

Western Cape residents urged to be careful as heavy rains flood roads

Road closures and diversions in Stellenbosch

By Kim Swartz - 08 April 2025 - 16:14
The R44 flooded in the direction of Cloetesville and Welgevonden.
The R44 flooded in the direction of Cloetesville and Welgevonden.
Image: Stellenbosch Muncipality/Facebook

Western Cape residents were urged to remain vigilant on Tuesday when heavy rains caused flash flooding and traffic congestion in parts of the province.

City of Cape Town disaster risk management centre spokesperson Charlotte Powell said reports were received of blocked roads and flooding in Southfield and Vygieskraal.

“The stormwater department is attending to these incidents. We urge all residents to remain vigilant as we prepare for the winter season. Ensuring safety and minimising potential flooding is a collective effort between the city ... and its residents,” said Powell. 

Stellenbosch municipality responded to multiple storm water incidents, warning residents of road closures and diversions, including the R304/Bird Street intersection (closed due to a shoulder embankment washaway. Motorists were advised to divert via Long Street, Cloetesville or Plankenburg Road/George Blake Avenue.

The R44/Tennantville intersection was flooded, with traffic being diverted through Cloetesville. 

The disaster risk management centre urged residents to:

  • report potholes as soon as they appear to effect timely repairs and avoid further road damage;
  • maintain drainage systems regularly to prevent blockages;
  • raise the floor level of homes where possible, so that it sits higher than the surrounding ground; and 
  • report blocked drains and drainage intakes, and illegal dumping, which can worsen flooding. 

TimesLIVE

KZN residents relate floods' heavy toll on their daily lives

As heavy rains continue to devastate parts of the country, residents of Lamontville in Durban say their struggles date as far back as 2012, with each ...
News
1 week ago

KZN community concerned about human settlements' plans to rehome flood victims

The Shallcross Civic and Ratepayers Association says the proposed relocation of a community park to make way for houses for flood victims remains a ...
News
1 week ago

Many left destitute by devastating Eastern Cape storms

Storms that ripped through several municipalities in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday wreaked a trail of destruction, damaging electricity infrastructure, ...
News
1 week ago

Motorists urged to be cautious as rain is expected this week

Joburg emergency services remain on high alert as more rain is expected this week.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Vaal River flood warning: Some residents refuse to evacuate
DA heads to court to oppose budget