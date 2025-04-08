Teacher ordered to pay R38k maintenance to pupil he impregnated

However, the pupil later became pregnant again by the same teacher, said Section27 spokesperson Pearl Nicodemus.
“Unbeknown to her, the educator was HIV positive and she contracted the virus, now requiring lifelong antiretroviral treatment. Despite all these challenges, the learner chose to keep the child,” Nicodemus said.
She said initially the teacher denied paternity and refused to provide maintenance.
However, Section27 successfully obtained a maintenance order on April 19 2023, making him legally responsible for the child’s financial support.
In January, the South African Council of Educators (SACE) ordered him to be struck off the roll of educators.
SACE ordered that the educator’s name be placed on Part B of the National Child Protection Register.
“Since the educator had lost his job, he informed the learner that he would discontinue supporting their child and that she would not be entitled to future income that he might receive. This was a clear attempt to abdicate his parental responsibility,” Nicodemus said.
But Section27 approached the court to urgently interdict the teacher's pension fund.
“Section27 informed the court that the learner, who is still in school, is not earning an income and living with her parents – both of whom are pensioners and unable to support the child financially.
“Taking all factors into consideration, the court ordered that the educator be liable for R38,000 in future maintenance over the next two years and that he is also responsible for paying arrear maintenance, which has been outstanding since February 2025.”
The court ordered the funds be paid immediately and postponed the matter to May 28 to ensure he complied with the order.
“This outcome marks an important victory for the learner, ensuring that the educator will be held accountable for his financial responsibilities towards the child. Section27 condemns in the highest regard sexual violence against learners in schools.
“Principals and educators have to ensure that learners are kept safe and protect their right to education. In our efforts to fight the scourge of sexual violence in schools, Section27 conducts workshops on sexual and reproductive health rights to empower learners.”
SowetanLIVE
Teacher ordered to pay R38k maintenance to pupil he impregnated
Image: ESA ALEXANDER
SowetanLIVE
