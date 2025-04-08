Seven suspects aged 24 to 79 arrested in connection with rapes of minors in a week: Police

Police say they are intensifying their fight against gender-based and child crimes through investigation and tracing operations across the country.
"A number of takedowns and arrests were effected, which include the arrests of those who are alleged to have raped and violated minors," said national spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.
Seven suspects between the ages of 24 and 79 were among 222 rape suspects arrested from March 30 to April 6:
- A 58-year-old male teacher was arrested on March 31 for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old female pupil in the Capricorn district in Limpopo.
- A 79-year-old man was arrested at Cottondale Trust in Acornhoek, Mpumalanga, on March 30 for the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl.
- A 54-year-old man was arrested on April 2 for allegedly raping his 11-year-old neighbour on March 31 in the Ritavi policing area in Limpopo.
- A 24-year-old teacher was arrested for the alleged rape of a 15-year-old female pupil at a school premises in Nelspruit on November 7. "The suspect was released pending further investigation. However, the probe has since continued and the docket has been submitted to the directorate of public prosecutions for a decision," Mathe said.
- Two suspects aged 56 and 59 were arrested on April 4 and appeared in the Schweizer-Reneke magistrate's court in the North West for the alleged rape of a seven-year-old in December.
- A 36-year-old suspect appeared before the Mahwelereng magistrate's court on April 7 for allegedly raping his four-year-old niece in Limpopo.
Mathe said: "Through high visibility patrols, stop and searches and the tracing of wanted suspects, police are hard at work stamping the authority of the state."
Other arrests in the week include 131 for murder, 166 for attempted murder, 105 for illegal possession of firearms and 454 for drunken driving.
Police confiscated 105 firearms in the past week and 67 hijacked and stolen vehicles were recovered.
