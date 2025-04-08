SABC blames 'scheduling error' for not airing Afrikaans news bulletin at the weekend

The ANC's Study Group on Communication and Digital Technologies said it welcomed the SABC's corrective measures.
"The Afrikaans community is a significant language community, and we accept that the SABC made an error when no Afrikaans news bulletin aired over the past weekend. We look forward to the SABC correcting this oversight," said spokesperson Shaik Subrathie.
On Monday, the DA condemned the mishap and demanded answers on why the Afrikaans bulletin didn't air.
"The sudden disappearance of the Afrikaans news bulletin this past weekend, without any communication from the SABC on the reasons behind this decision, is troubling," DA MP Willie Aucamp said.
Aucamp also said the DA would hold the SABC accountable and "will not tolerate such a lack of transparency in our pubic broadcaster".
"For many South Africans, the SABC Nuus on SABC2, which has a devoted audience of over 300,000, has been an essential source of news and information. All of these viewers must pay for their TV licences, and it is completely unacceptable that the SABC would show such indifference to such a large segment of the population. As the public broadcaster, the SABC has a duty to serve all language communities," he said.
Following confusion on the SABC not airing its Afrikaans news bulletin on all its channels at the weekend, the broadcaster has since apologised and revealed that a scheduling error was the cause of the mishap.
"We acknowledge that the bulletin did not air in its regular time slot on Saturday and Sunday, and we confirm that this was a scheduling error. This should not have happened," SABC management said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.
The public broadcaster also said it had no plans of discontinuing Afrikaans news bulletins on its platforms.
"We want to assure the public and our stakeholders that there is no plan or decision to discontinue or deprioritise Afrikaans news. The Afrikaans television news bulletin continues to air as scheduled from Monday to Friday, and the weekend bulletin will also continue in its regular time slot going forward.
"We acknowledge the deep concern this weekend’s error has caused, particularly within Afrikaans-speaking communities. We extend our sincere and heartfelt apology to the South African public, and especially to those who felt aggrieved by this disruption," the statement concluded.
