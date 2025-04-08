News

Residents told swarms of grasshoppers not plague of locusts

Infestation due to high rainfall

08 April 2025 - 14:34
A grasshopper.
A grasshopper.
Image: 123RF

Don't panic, the current infestation of grasshoppers in parts of the country will soon blow over. 

This was the advice from Dr Gerhard Verdoorn, operations and stewardship manager at CropLife SA, on Monday following panic posts on social media where users from Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Randburg in Joburg and the Western Cape have been complaining about the grasshoppers that have taken over their surroundings. Some even went as far referencing the Bible’s Exodus 10:4, saying “it’s giving Book of Exodus.” 

However, Verdoorn told Sowetan that there is no need for alarm. “What we are seeing is actually a grasshopper infestation, not locusts,” he said. “It’s a localised issue in Mpumalanga, mostly due to the high rainfall in recent weeks. When there is a lot of rain, insect populations naturally increase.” 

Verdoorn emphasised that the situation poses no agricultural threat. “It’s not the brown locusts, and it’s nothing to worry about.” 

The Steve Tshwete municipality in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, one of the areas where the grasshopper infestation has been reported, confirmed to Sowetan that it has received numerous complaints from residents in Aerorand, Rondebosch, Kanonkop and the Middelburg CBD about the grasshoppers.

The city's spokesperson Lerato Kgomo said: "We have received complaints from residents on locust infestation. On Sunday, the department of parks and recreation has been around these areas to spray chemical insecticides so that the locusts don't spread as much. But they are also observing throughout the day how far it is spreading."

Residents are advised to report locust infestation in their areas by contacting the municipal call centre on 013-243-1806/ 013-249-7344/49 or 087-808-7430.

SowetanLIVE

Residents living near the Vaal River ignore warning to evacuate

Residents living along the Vaal river have not evacuated their properties despite a warning from the department about the rising water levels after ...
News
1 day ago

KZN residents relate floods' heavy toll on their daily lives

As heavy rains continue to devastate parts of the country, residents of Lamontville in Durban say their struggles date as far back as 2012, with each ...
News
1 week ago

KZN community concerned about human settlements' plans to rehome flood victims

The Shallcross Civic and Ratepayers Association says the proposed relocation of a community park to make way for houses for flood victims remains a ...
News
1 week ago

Recent flood destruction cost eThekwini about R1.4bn and counting

A report on the cost of the damage to parts of eThekwini municipality during the recent heavy rains puts the figure at more than R1.4bn.
News
2 weeks ago

Municipality urges communities to take service delivery into their own hands

The Elias Motsoaledi local municipality in Dennilton, Limpopo, has encouraged communities faced with service delivery challenges and where there are ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

DA heads to court to oppose budget
Omotoso, co-accused acquitted of all charges