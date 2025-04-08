News

Man said to be a witness shot dead in Wynberg magistrate's court

Police do not yet have a motive as they continue their investigation

08 April 2025 - 18:39
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Police said the motive for the attack formed part of its investigation and no arrests were made. Stock photo.
Police said the motive for the attack formed  part of its investigation and no arrests were made. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/valdasds1

A man, believed to be a state witness, was shot dead in the Wynberg magistrate's court on Tuesday morning.

“The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his body and was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel,” police said in a statement.

Police said the motive for the attack formed part of its investigation and no arrests were made.

The National Prosecuting Authority said it had been informed that the deceased was a state witness but it was not in a position to confirm that as the matter was under investigation. 

The City of Cape Town informed residents that the Wynberg municipal court, which is in the magistrate’s court complex in Church Street, was closed for the rest of the day.

The city said the Wynberg municipal court might be open again on Wednesday. However, it advised the public to first phone to check.

TimesLIVE

SOWETAN SAYS | We must stop killings of witnesses

The brazen killing of Ashwin Mouwers, a witness in a murder case of another man in 2021, this week has highlighted the plight of witnesses in pursuit ...
Opinion
2 months ago

Mom vows to seek justice for murdered witness

"Ashwin died fighting for justice for my son, now I will die fighting for justice for Ashwin."
News
2 months ago

Hunt for gunmen after witness was shot dead outside court

Gauteng police are looking for gunmen who shot and killed a witness outside court on Tuesday morning.
News
2 months ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Vaal River flood warning: Some residents refuse to evacuate
DA heads to court to oppose budget