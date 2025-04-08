It’s not at crisis level yet – Vaal River residents reluctant to evacuate

Lerato Modise, another resident, voiced frustration over the lack of support from government.
Some residents living along the Vaal River have expressed disappointment at what they say is the lack of shelter preparation by government after a recent announcement that they must evacuate the area due to rising water levels from the overflowing Vaal Dam.
On Sunday, the department of water & sanitation announced the opening of a fifth sluice gate at the dam. It warned that further gates may be opened, which could result in the river overflowing and damaging infrastructure along the floodline.
However, in the resort town of Parys in northern Free State, few residents have acted on the call — and many are questioning the department’s approach. “There has been no movement since that announcement was made,” said resident Marie Scheepers.
“People want to make their own decisions, and while there was a notice for those near the Gold Fish Estate to move, no-one really has. We’ve seen this before. It’s not at crisis level yet.”
Sandile Maloke, a security guard at a local estate, said there were preparations to close a nearby bridge should water levels continue to rise.
“It would mean vehicles will have to take longer, alternative routes, but it’s for their safety. The water is coming down fast and heavy ever since they opened the fifth sluice, and now we’re hearing they might open another one. So to be safe, we’ll be closing the bridge.”
Maloke added that a similar situation unfolded in 2013. “That time, houses near the river were flooded. We’re keeping watch.”
Still, many in the area refuse to move.
“I’m just going to buy sandbags and hope that helps like it did last time,” said a woman who lives along the riverbank and asked to remain anonymous. “My kids are outside the province. I can’t afford to leave and I have nowhere else to go.”
Lerato Modise, another resident, voiced frustration over the lack of support from government.
“You can’t just tell people to leave without providing alternatives,” she said. “Not everyone has family to go to. These are homes, and we can’t just up and leave. The department should have arranged halls, schools ... something. At least a plan instead of sending a post online.”
For Michael Smit, a father of two, evacuation will be the last resort.
“Right now, the water level doesn’t seem that bad. In 2013, it reached our yard but didn’t do major damage. Even if it goes over the wall, we’re not in immediate danger — it’s more about infrastructure, not safety.”
Bradley Naicker, station commander of the National Sea Rescue Institute in the Vaal, said: “We are always vigilant and ready to assist, but since the evacuation announcement, there have been no call-outs to our station or reports of flooding.”
Sowetan visited the Schoemansdrift Bridge, just south of Parys, which was completely flooded. Vehicles were forced to turn back due to strong currents. Debris covered the bridge, and the railing had broken off.
Ngwathe municipality, under which Parys falls, has not activated any formal sheltering plans.
“Our disaster team is ready to respond when it is necessary to do so, and our team last week Friday met with the security cluster,” said municipal spokesperson Steve Nale. “We are just on standby for any eventualities, but we don’t want to predict what might not even happen ... like residents needing shelter assistance.”
