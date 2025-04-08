The department of home affairs has fired six more home affairs officials with immediate effect for charges that include fraud and corruption.
According to spokesperson Siya Qoza, the six add to the 27 that have been dismissed since July 2024
"The latest dismissal follow from the recent launch of the broader management and immigration anti-corruption unit forum, which has further strengthened coordination between home affairs, the border management authority, the special investigating unit, and the national prosecuting unit," he said.
Qoza said eight other officials had been convicted and sentenced to prison terms ranging from four to 18 years, while 19 others were undergoing criminal prosecution.
Home affairs graft: Six more officials fired
The six add to the 27 officials that have been fired since July 2024
Image: Alaister Russell
Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber has applauded the convictions and sentences. "The speed at which home affairs, in collaboration with the SIU, is clearing out corruption from our midst, demonstrates that swift progress can be made in the fight against this scourge. I have made it clear to the department that delays will not be tolerated, and that we will not rest until every last corrupt official has been fired,” he said.
