News

Boy (13) charged for shooting cousin with dad's gun

08 April 2025 - 14:27
The teenager stole the safe's key from the wardrobe and then took his father's gun.
The teenager stole the safe's key from the wardrobe and then took his father's gun.
Image: 123RF

A 13-year-old Mpumalanga boy has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot his 15-year-old cousin on the cheek on Saturday. 

It also surfaced that the suspect was playing with a firearm when the unfortunate incident occurred, wherein the firearm was discharged, hitting the cousin.
Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane

According to police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane, the teenager stole the safe's key from the wardrobe and then took his father's gun.

"It also surfaced that the suspect was playing with a firearm when the unfortunate incident occurred, wherein the firearm was discharged, hitting the cousin. Thereafter, the victim was taken to hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, the suspect was taken to the police station," she said.

Ndubane said the father has also been charged with negligent  handling of a firearm.

The suspect was released to the care of his parents, and he is expected to appear at the Mkobola magistrate's court on Wednesday for attempted murder. 

SowetanLIVE

Three church robbery suspects in court after shoot-out with police

Bonga Neli’s Fernando Pinis, Joao Cata and Antonio Moyanga appeared before the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Wednesday to face charges of murder ...
News
1 week ago

KZN man shot and killed while driving

The events leading up to the shooting are unknown, however police were in attendance and would will be investigating further.
News
4 days ago

Four men shot dead, survivor with bullet wounds hid in Lenasia toilet

Police are investigating four counts of murder and attempted murder after a shooting incident in Lenasia South on Wednesday
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

DA heads to court to oppose budget
Omotoso, co-accused acquitted of all charges