According to police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane, the teenager stole the safe's key from the wardrobe and then took his father's gun.
"It also surfaced that the suspect was playing with a firearm when the unfortunate incident occurred, wherein the firearm was discharged, hitting the cousin. Thereafter, the victim was taken to hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, the suspect was taken to the police station," she said.
Ndubane said the father has also been charged with negligent handling of a firearm.
The suspect was released to the care of his parents, and he is expected to appear at the Mkobola magistrate's court on Wednesday for attempted murder.
SowetanLIVE
Boy (13) charged for shooting cousin with dad's gun
Image: 123RF
A 13-year-old Mpumalanga boy has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot his 15-year-old cousin on the cheek on Saturday.
According to police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane, the teenager stole the safe's key from the wardrobe and then took his father's gun.
"It also surfaced that the suspect was playing with a firearm when the unfortunate incident occurred, wherein the firearm was discharged, hitting the cousin. Thereafter, the victim was taken to hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, the suspect was taken to the police station," she said.
Ndubane said the father has also been charged with negligent handling of a firearm.
The suspect was released to the care of his parents, and he is expected to appear at the Mkobola magistrate's court on Wednesday for attempted murder.
SowetanLIVE
Three church robbery suspects in court after shoot-out with police
KZN man shot and killed while driving
Four men shot dead, survivor with bullet wounds hid in Lenasia toilet
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos