News

Three Soweto taxi marshals shot dead

07 April 2025 - 12:32
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
The deceased were in a squad car when people in an unknown vehicle fired shots at them.
The deceased were in a squad car when people in an unknown vehicle fired shots at them.
Image: Gallo Images/Foto24/Lulama Zenzile

Three Soweto taxi marshals belonging to the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association (Wata) were shot dead in Mofolo Central, Soweto this morning as they made their way to the office from the ranks.

Their car crashed into a tree after they were shot.

We just heard gunshots  and rushed to the scene where three of our members were shot dead.
Hamilton Miya

According to the association's spokesperson, Hamilton Miya, the deceased were in a squad car when people in an unknown vehicle fired shots at them. Miya said he and other association members were in the office at the time.

“We just heard gunshots and rushed to the scene where three of our members were shot dead.

“We don’t want to assume that it’s linked to the recent conflict over routes,” he said.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said they have raised concern about the issues of taxi violence in the area and ensuring citizens of Gauteng that no stone will be left unturned in finding the killers.

“I am told that a silver-grey vehicle appeared and fired shots at this vehicle. High-calibre cartridges were found on the scene. At this stage, no one has been arrested,” she said.

About three weeks ago, Wata and Nancefield Dube West Association (Nanduwe) staged demonstrations in the area and not far from where the men were shot today, blocking key intersections and disrupting traffic flow. The protest was allegedly due to one association refusing to share the route with the other. During the chaos, three people died when a car smashed into them.

SowetanLIVE

New taxi patrol terror

A group of employees were pulled out of their pre-arranged transport by armed men wearing taxi association reflector jackets and left stranded on the ...
News
8 hours ago

Terrorised motorists withdraw cases against taximen

A Mpumalanga motorist whose car was illegally impounded by taxi operators says he had to withdraw criminal charges he had laid after he was ...
News
8 hours ago

Taxi violence stalks Katlehong

A wave of deadly violence has swept through Palm Ridge and Katlehong in Ekurhuleni, leaving 18 people dead in one month. Sowetan spoke to residents ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

DA heads to court to oppose budget
Omotoso, co-accused acquitted of all charges