According to the association's spokesperson, Hamilton Miya, the deceased were in a squad car when people in an unknown vehicle fired shots at them. Miya said he and other association members were in the office at the time.
“We just heard gunshots and rushed to the scene where three of our members were shot dead.
“We don’t want to assume that it’s linked to the recent conflict over routes,” he said.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said they have raised concern about the issues of taxi violence in the area and ensuring citizens of Gauteng that no stone will be left unturned in finding the killers.
Three Soweto taxi marshals shot dead
Three Soweto taxi marshals belonging to the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association (Wata) were shot dead in Mofolo Central, Soweto this morning as they made their way to the office from the ranks.
Their car crashed into a tree after they were shot.
“I am told that a silver-grey vehicle appeared and fired shots at this vehicle. High-calibre cartridges were found on the scene. At this stage, no one has been arrested,” she said.
About three weeks ago, Wata and Nancefield Dube West Association (Nanduwe) staged demonstrations in the area and not far from where the men were shot today, blocking key intersections and disrupting traffic flow. The protest was allegedly due to one association refusing to share the route with the other. During the chaos, three people died when a car smashed into them.
