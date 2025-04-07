News

Police urge fearful victims to come forward

Terrorised motorists withdraw cases against taximen

07 April 2025 - 06:00
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist
Taxi associations in Mpumalanga are threatening motorists who they suspect of giving lifts.
Taxi associations in Mpumalanga are threatening motorists who they suspect of giving lifts.
Image: SUPPLIED

A Mpumalanga motorist whose car was illegally impounded by taxi operators says he had to withdraw criminal charges he had laid after he was threatened. 

Themba Mahlangu had to pay a R2,500 "fine" to have his car released by taxi operators in Mbombela last October. He was stopped along the R40 driving from Barberton to Mbombela with his neighbour. The taxi operators accused him of giving his neighbour a lift and stealing their business. 

They threatened my brother and I had to withdraw the charges as they intimidated him carrying guns.
Themba Mahlangu

Mahlangu told Sowetan yesterday that his brother persuaded  him to withdraw the charges against the three taxi operators he had identified. 

“They threatened my brother and I had to withdraw the charges as they intimidated him carrying  guns. They also told him that they knew the number plate of his car, and that if he did not withdraw the case they will trace him and hurt whoever will be inside the car,” he said.

At the time of Mahlangu's incident, several videos showing taxi operators harassing motorists suspected of ferrying hitchhikers were doing the rounds on social media. Some motorists even opened cases against the taximen. 

The department of community safety and liaison had promised to track down the responsible patrollers. Yesterday, the department said it had since found out that all four cases that were opened had been withdrawn. 

“We tried to track down the cases in a quest to bring these rogue groups to book, however, all the cases referred to us were withdrawn. In all [cases], we suspect intimidation ... and we call on the people who opened the cases to talk to us so that we can deal with the matter,” said departmental spokesperson Moeti Mmusi.

In Mbombela, one of the taxi association has deployed armed security guards in certain areas to hunt for motorists who give lifts to hitchhikers. The guards are armed with rifles and wear black uniforms and balaclavas. 

Sizwe Mhlongo, who runs a metered taxi business at Mataffin, had his seven-seater car impounded last month.

“I transport workers to work and they pay me at the end of the month. I was stopped by these armed men who impounded my car and took the keys. I was aware of their operations, so I called my friends to come and we forcefully took my car keys from them,” said Mhlongo. 

SowetanLIVE

Taxi violence stalks Katlehong

A wave of deadly violence has swept through Palm Ridge and Katlehong in Ekurhuleni, leaving 18 people dead in one month. Sowetan spoke to residents ...
News
3 days ago

Taxi associations in Soweto halt Rea Vaya feeder buses from operating

Patrol vehicles belonging to different taxi associations in Soweto flooded the Thokoza Park Rea Vaya station and bus stops on Thursday morning, ...
News
1 month ago

Taxi patrollers' actions are regrettable: Santaco

Santaco spokesperson Rebecca Phala says the organisation does not condone taxi patrollers' harassment of motorists.
News
4 months ago

Taxi patrollers cannot stop motorists giving people lifts: top cop Masemola

A recent viral video shows a taxi patrol car blocking a vehicle on the highway for allegedly picking up passengers.
News
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

DA heads to court to oppose budget
Omotoso, co-accused acquitted of all charges