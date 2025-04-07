Mahlangu told Sowetan yesterday that his brother persuaded him to withdraw the charges against the three taxi operators he had identified.
“They threatened my brother and I had to withdraw the charges as they intimidated him carrying guns. They also told him that they knew the number plate of his car, and that if he did not withdraw the case they will trace him and hurt whoever will be inside the car,” he said.
At the time of Mahlangu's incident, several videos showing taxi operators harassing motorists suspected of ferrying hitchhikers were doing the rounds on social media. Some motorists even opened cases against the taximen.
The department of community safety and liaison had promised to track down the responsible patrollers. Yesterday, the department said it had since found out that all four cases that were opened had been withdrawn.
“We tried to track down the cases in a quest to bring these rogue groups to book, however, all the cases referred to us were withdrawn. In all [cases], we suspect intimidation ... and we call on the people who opened the cases to talk to us so that we can deal with the matter,” said departmental spokesperson Moeti Mmusi.
In Mbombela, one of the taxi association has deployed armed security guards in certain areas to hunt for motorists who give lifts to hitchhikers. The guards are armed with rifles and wear black uniforms and balaclavas.
Sizwe Mhlongo, who runs a metered taxi business at Mataffin, had his seven-seater car impounded last month.
“I transport workers to work and they pay me at the end of the month. I was stopped by these armed men who impounded my car and took the keys. I was aware of their operations, so I called my friends to come and we forcefully took my car keys from them,” said Mhlongo.
Police urge fearful victims to come forward
Terrorised motorists withdraw cases against taximen
Image: SUPPLIED
A Mpumalanga motorist whose car was illegally impounded by taxi operators says he had to withdraw criminal charges he had laid after he was threatened.
Themba Mahlangu had to pay a R2,500 "fine" to have his car released by taxi operators in Mbombela last October. He was stopped along the R40 driving from Barberton to Mbombela with his neighbour. The taxi operators accused him of giving his neighbour a lift and stealing their business.
