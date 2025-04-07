News

'Run very fast': Malema advises Omotoso to leave SA after acquittal

07 April 2025 - 12:44
EFF leader Julius Malema. File image
EFF leader Julius Malema. File image
Image: Freddy Mavunda

EFF leader Julius Malema has advised Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso to leave South Africa.

Omotoso and his co-accused were found not guilty in the Gqeberha high court last week on charges of grooming, trafficking and sexually assaulting young women.

Speaking at the EFF's land reclamation day event on Sunday, Malema said his party would reopen the investigation if it had the clout to do so.

“I advise Omotoso, just run very fast.”

Malema also called for a public national sex offenders register, which has been delayed due to confidentiality provisions under the Sexual Offences Related Matters Act.

“We want the national sex offenders register published. The minister said they are looking at issues of privacy. What privacy are you talking about? The day those b******s raped was the day they gave away their own privacy. Make the list public so this person can be known all over the world. We need to permanently deal with these people who are victimising children. We must protect children at all costs because if we can't we must forget about the future of this country.”

TimesLIVE

PODCAST | Cwecwe, Omotoso, US tariffs, Nandi Nyembe and more

This week’s episode of the SL Cabinet Podcast delves into some of South Africa’s most pressing stories, from high-profile rape cases to economic ...
Podcast
2 days ago

Emotionally scarred Cwecwe’s mom in midst of spiritual combat

“Cry, My Beloved Nation,” to loosely quote Alan Paton. These words reverberate once again — not from the pages of a novel, but from the heart of a ...
S Mag
4 hours ago

Justice minister wants answers on Omotoso's acquittal

Justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has called on NPA boss Adv Shamila Batohi to deliver a detailed report by Monday following the scathing judgment ...
News
3 days ago

Omotoso is free because 'the state has not proven its case'

The trial of Nigerian televangelist Pastor Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused involved several prosecutors, each handling different tasks over eight ...
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

DA heads to court to oppose budget
Omotoso, co-accused acquitted of all charges