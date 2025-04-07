“As it stands, the conversation to close to the bridge has already started because the water is coming down fast and heavy ever since they opened the fifth sliuice yesterday.
“We’re hearing they might open another one, so to be safe, we will be closing the bridge,” he said.
Maloke said in 2013, houses near the river were flooded.
The atmosphere in the town, especially those living the river are surrounded by a theme of “wait and see” as number of residents came out to view the river while some cars were apprehensive about crossing the bridge. Some took pictures and videos and other said that the water levels were still small for them to leave their homes.
SowetanLIVE
Residents living near the Vaal river ignore warning to evacuate
Image: Antonio Muchave
Residents living along the Vaal river have not evacuated their properties despite a warning from the department about the rising water levels after the opening of Vaal Dam's fifth sluice gate on Sunday.
According to the residents, the water level is normal.
Parys resident Marie Scheepers said the evacuation warning was sent out on Monday earliest, especially to those in the Gold Fish Estate.
“However, no one listened,” she said.
“There has been no movement since that announcement was made. People want to make their own decisions and there was an announcement also made for people near that estate to also move, but they haven’t.”
Scheepers said the current water levels near the river were not much of a concern as of yet in their eyes.
The department opened the sluice gate to manage the dam's water levels that have been rising because of the ongoing rainfall in the Vaal river catchment.
Speaking to Sowetan, the estate's security guard, Sandile Maloke, said they would be closing the nearby bridge later in the afternoon about 4pm if the water levels kept rising.
The dam goes over the Vaal river, which is full to be brim.
“As it stands, the conversation to close to the bridge has already started because the water is coming down fast and heavy ever since they opened the fifth sliuice yesterday.
“We’re hearing they might open another one, so to be safe, we will be closing the bridge,” he said.
Maloke said in 2013, houses near the river were flooded.
The atmosphere in the town, especially those living the river are surrounded by a theme of “wait and see” as number of residents came out to view the river while some cars were apprehensive about crossing the bridge. Some took pictures and videos and other said that the water levels were still small for them to leave their homes.
SowetanLIVE
People at risk from Vaal flooding warned to evacuate
READER LETTER | Rainfall boosts water security in Gauteng
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos