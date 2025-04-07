His background in fine arts and graphic design has played a pivotal role in creating visual likenesses of suspects, missing people and other critical evidence that assists in solving complex criminal cases.
Officer brings justice to crime victims through his art skills
It brings me joy when suspects are caught via my identikits – Marobane
W/O Nicholas Marobane started his journey in the SAPS as an admin clerk but a few years later he realised he could use his fine arts qualification to help find missing people and bring criminals to book.
The skill of sketching is key in police's efforts to produce identikits for wanted criminals. These images are drawn from the description of facial features of suspects by witnesses or other people who might know the wanted person.
It was the perfect job for Marobane. He is now part of Limpopo’s facial identification section and thrilled that his skills contribute towards the apprehension and prosecution of criminals.
“It brings me joy when I hear that a person we were looking for has been arrested and sentenced to serve [time] in jail for justice to prevail for victims,” he said.
Speaking to Sowetan, the 39-year-old man said he was initially not aware of the facial identification field when he joined SAPS.
It was only after a member from the detective unit informed him about facial identification within criminal record and crime scene management division that he was intrigued and followed up on it.
“I therefore exchanged my art profile with the commander and he told me to just look out for any external vacancies that can align to the course I did because he was impressed with my portfolio.”
Marobane has a B-Tech in fine arts, which he obtained in 2011 and a national diploma in fine and applied arts, which he received in 2010 from Tshwane University of Technology.
“I had a background in fine arts and because I wanted to help solve crime that is out of order in the country, I decided to apply for the position. Around late 2017, there was a vacancy and I was successful,” he said.
He was appointed as a W/O in the facial identification section at the Polokwane local criminal record centre.
As a part of Limpopo’s facial identification section, Marobane's artistry is more than just a skill, it is a tool for making sure justice prevails.
His background in fine arts and graphic design has played a pivotal role in creating visual likenesses of suspects, missing people and other critical evidence that assists in solving complex criminal cases.
As a forensic analyst, Marobane relies on witnesses or victims to develop sketches of suspects and missing people. In his work, he also has to take into consideration that the person's appearance may have changed over time and reflect that in his sketches.
He said if a witness can't recall how the suspect looked, he would use a software programme and populate faces.
“From there, I start asking questions about the structures of the face. The victim would then select a face, then move to selecting eyes and eyebrows and the nose as well. I use that to trigger their memory, to remember who they might have seen.
“The memory of any incident will always stick. So, during interviews we ask a witness everything they might have seen and remember. We even ask about the person's age, height, if they remember them having hair, beards anything that could trigger their memory,” he said.
For one to do the job well, they need to have a qualification in fine arts and graphic design, he said.
“You need to know the basic elements of face structure before you can compile a face, you need to know the combination of colours, you need to have an eye for art, you have to be creative. Therefore, these elements of art creation play a key role.
“Furthermore, having the interview with the victims is much more fascinating because what you draw is what they witnessed not you as an artist but rather what they inform you and you also see the new face as the outcome.”
According to Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba, Marobane's artistic talent is helpful in bringing criminals to justice.
