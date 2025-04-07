More legal action on cards if Mamelodi clinic construction delay can't be solved

City spokesperson, Lindela Mashigo, said the city needs to access the site to conduct a tender briefing for the appointment of a new contractor.
The construction of a R61m public clinic has stalled for eight months because of a legal dispute over the final costs and contractor refusing to vacate the site.
The Lusaka Clinic in Mamelodi, Tshwane, was scheduled to be completed in August last year to serve 39,000 people. But its completion is now on hold as the City of Tshwane enters into mediation with contractor Eternity Star Investments 231 over the city’s termination of the contract.
This follows the city’s urgent court application to have the contractor ejected from the site being struck from the roll.
However, the city argues it is prepared to take further legal action if the mediation does not yield satisfactory results.
According to a council report, the clinic has been under construction for years, facing delays due to budget issues and administrative setbacks. The project, awarded to Eternity Star Investments 231 in May 2020 for R61.2 million, has stalled at 93% completion.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The contract was terminated in August 2024 as the contractor disputed the city’s calculations of what work was done and how much money it was owed.
The city said the principal agent managing the project had completed a report with the final figures, but the contractor refused to take part in the process. As a result, some materials on the site couldn’t be properly counted or priced since the contractor didn’t share the necessary documents.
