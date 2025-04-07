"RUSA operations centre received a call from a member of the public at approximately 6.14am. The caller informed the controller on duty that a mob consisting of approximately 50 people were assaulting the man.
Mob exacts deadly revenge on man who allegedly stabbed his grandma in the neck
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET
A KZN man who allegedly stabbed his grandmother,61, in the neck on Sunday, has been killed in a mob justice incident.
According to Reaction Unit South Africa, a security company, the community of Mountview apprehended the 24-year-old suspect on Monday morning and started assaulting him. They bound his hands and legs with a rope and beat him to death with sticks and whips.
