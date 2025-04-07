News

Mob exacts deadly revenge on man who allegedly stabbed his grandma in the neck

07 April 2025 - 14:53
Balram said the RUSA crew were informed that a man had stabbed his grandmother in the neck during an argument.
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

A KZN man who allegedly stabbed his grandmother,61, in the neck on Sunday, has been killed in a mob justice incident. 

According to Reaction Unit South Africa, a security company, the community of Mountview apprehended the 24-year-old suspect on Monday morning and started assaulting him. They bound his hands and legs with a rope and beat him to death with sticks and whips.

The caller informed the controller on duty that a mob consisting of approximately 50 people were assaulting the man.
Reaction Unit South Africa

"RUSA operations centre received a call from a member of the public at approximately 6.14am. The caller informed the controller on duty that a mob consisting of approximately 50 people were assaulting the man.

"On arrival, it was established that he was fatally injured and demised prior to the arrival of first responders. The deceased allegedly had a history of violence toward his grandmother," RUSA spokesperson Prem Balram said on Monday. 

On Sunday, officers from the company were called out to a property on Jacaranda Avenue at 4.21pm. Balram said the RUSA crew were informed that a man had stabbed his grandmother in the neck during an argument. It was alleged that he was demanding money to purchase drugs.

The injured woman has been hospitalised, added Balram.

SowetanLIVE

