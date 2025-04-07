News

Man, 26, arrested for allegedly raping 6-year-old girl in Mpumalanga

07 April 2025 - 10:35
The suspect was traced and arrested on Saturday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

A 26-year-old  suspect arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a six-year-old girl in Arnot near Hendrina in Mpumalanga is expected to appear in the Hendrina magistrate's court on Monday.

According to police, the incident reportedly occurred last Thursday at about 6pm when the girl was sent to buy items from a tuck shop.

Police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said the case was reported to the police and investigated by members of the family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit. 

Mdhluli said the suspect was traced and arrested on Saturday.

Mpumalanga acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi condemned the attack on the minor. He commended the FCS unit members for the arrest of the suspect and reiterated the SAPS's commitment to ensuring the protection of vulnerable groups, especially children.

“We will spare no effort to ensure justice is served for the victim in this case. Our investigators, working closely with the prosecution, will see that the suspect faces the full consequences of his alleged actions,” Mkhwanazi said.

