Brothers sentenced for raping their minor cousin in 2014

The Gqeberha regional court on Monday sentenced a 30-year-old man to life and his 22-year-old brother to 10 years' imprisonment for the rape of their minor cousin 11 years ago.
The crimes occurred in June 2014 at a house they shared at Soweto-on-Sea near Gqeberha.
In 2018, the victim's younger sister was playing with old books at home when she discovered a letter written by the victim. She gave it to their mother, who confronted the young girl.
“The minor, who was seven at the time of the offence, admitted she had been raped by the two brothers. The mother then confronted them [the brothers], but they denied the allegations,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.
The victim’s mother reported the matter to the police and the brothers were arrested.
Prosecutor Wonga Jita led the evidence of the victim, who testified that after school she would go to her aunt's house, where the older brother lived.
“Whenever her aunt was not around, the man would sexually assault her on multiple occasions. On one occasion, the younger brother visited the house and the older brother instructed him to rape her, which he did.”
The 32-year-old, who was an adult at the time of the offence, was sentenced to life imprisonment, while the 20-year-old who was a minor at the time, was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment.
