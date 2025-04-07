News

Body of missing boy recovered in Cato Manor

By Mfundo Mkhize - 07 April 2025 - 16:14
Sqalo Phumelela Ntlooa went missing on Sunday.
The body of a seven-year-old KwaZulu-Natal boy reported missing after failing to return from hunting for prey with his three friends has been recovered.

Sqalo Phumelela Ntlooa disappeared in the Cato Manor forest on Sunday. The four children had been accompanied by four dogs.

The family contacted Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) for assistance after an exhaustive search failed to locate the child.

Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said the body was located at about 2pm near a river that runs through Cato Manor on Monday. He said Rusa had conducted an extensive search for the missing boy from 10am on Monday.

“His clothes were identified on a river bank. The pilot and crew searched along the river and identified a pool that could have possibly been the area where the drowning took place,” said Balram.

The boy's body was located shortly afterwards at the bottom of the the pool and subsequently removed by a community member.

