Macpherson slates entity for its 'lack of accountability'
Minister says IDT is being probed, expects final report in May
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane
Public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson says the Independent Development Trust (IDT) had shown a “shocking disregard for accountability” during the investigation into R800m oxygen plant.
He said the investigation led by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) was at 25% complete despite having started in January.
Macpherson said this was because of the “unjustified demands” made by the entity, which include that the department must obtain prior approval from the department of health and that the department provide the IDT with the investigation’s terms of reference.
“They stated the view that the department had no legal right to arrange for the investigation by PwC, demonstrating a shocking disregard for accountability,” Macpherson told a media briefing on Sunday.
The IDT, is a public entity which reports directly to the department of public works. It delivers social infrastructure such as schools, police stations and clinics.
In October, the Daily Maverick reported a series of articles surrounding the R836m oxygen plant tender.
The IDT was an implementing agent in the multi-million-rand contract on behalf of the department of health for the rollout of pressure swing adsorption at 55 public health facilities across SA.
Macpherson said private contractors were appointed by the IDT. He said when he wrote to the board requesting a full account of the allegations. He was given an executive summary that “lacked substance”.
"... No supporting documents, no signed contracts, no evidence of proper procurement procedures,” he said.
He said he was informed by PwC last Friday that they received documents a day or two earlier, but the information they had asked for from the entity was incomplete.
He said this was documented in minutes of the meeting that he had obtained.
“If there is nothing to hide, why not comply with an investigation which will help to reveal the truth? I am further advised that the investigation is only 25% despite starting in January 2025. It should have been completed by now had it not been for these delays,” he said.
Macpherson said he expected the final report to be made available to him by May.
He added he would also be recommending that the board authorise lifestyle audits across the senior personnel of the IDT.
“We have faced an active fightback as we worked to clean up the IDT and restore good governance at the agency. It has not been easy, especially being accused of corruption and being subjected to very serious character accusations.
“But, despite the difficulties, I remain resolute in my commitment to the South African people and to building a better South Africa.”
